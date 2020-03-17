Florence making changes to help protect against COVID-19

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORENCE, Ala. – Florence city officials said most municipal services were still operating as normal Tuesday, but people were being encouraged to do business with the city by email and phone if possible to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The Florence Municipal Magistrate Office was still open and accepting payments, bonds and court filings. But municipal court sessions were suspended through April 21, and cases would be rescheduled. The city said people would receive notice of their new court dates through the mail.

Florence Senior Center dances, exercise classes and facility activities were cancelled. The Senior Homebound program would continue to deliver meals and deliver to members that usually ride the Northwest Alabama Council of Local Governments bus. Other seniors can pick up lunches by driving through at "The Club" at 450 Country Club Drive. Seniors need to notify The Club if they plan to pick up meals.

Florence athletics programs, events and activities were suspended, including practices, and all fields were closed. City outdoor parks, shelters and tennis courts were open, as well as Blackberry Trail Golf Course and McFarland Campground.

Recreation centers and programs were closed, as well as the Florence-Lauderdale Coliseum. Rentals would be rescheduled at a later date, according to the city.

The Florence-Lauderdale Public Library was closed.