Florence-Lauderdale officials encourage citizens to get vaccinated as hesitancy remains

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. — Officials in Lauderdale County met Monday afternoon for a COVID-19 briefing.

Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health spoke about vaccine hesitancy. In Lauderdale County, less than 40 percent of the population is vaccinated.

Landers added if more people aren’t vaccinated, there is a risk of hospitals seeing a new surge in coronavirus cases. North Alabama Medical Center CEO Russell Pigg said the population should try its best at preventing that.

“We need way more than 40 percent of our local Lauderdale County people to get vaccinated,” Pigg said. “I’m here on behalf of the hospital to really encourage our community, please let’s get vaccinated. The hospital has vaccinations to give out, in fact, we’ve got thousands of doses in the pharmacy waiting for somebody to give us their arm and let us give them a shot.”

To help ease fears for people still hesitant, Pigg said more than 85 percent of the hospital’s physicians have had their vaccinations.

To watch the entire briefing to hear what other officials spoke on, click here.