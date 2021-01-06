Florence and Lauderdale County officials gather for COVID-19 briefing Tuesday

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. — It was an afternoon of reflection and information on the past year of the COVID-19 pandemic as local officials from Florence City and Lauderdale County gathered inside the city hall auditorium.

Leaders from law enforcement agencies, school systems, and hospitals listened as Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health gave an update on COVID-19 in the Shoals as well as throughout the state.

“I do believe that we are seeing the light at the end of the tunnel but it is a very long tunnel,” Landers said.

Although progress is being made with the introduction of the two vaccines, Dr. Landers said cases continue to rise with each passing holiday, and people should remain vigilant by continuing familiar methods of prevention.

“Social distancing, respiratory hygiene, good hand washing, and wear your mask,” she said.

With vaccines now available for healthcare workers, Florence City Schools Superintendent Jimmy Shaw said he’s grateful that school nurses are included.

“Our nurses will be getting vaccinated this week so that gives us peace of mind because it is really hard to operate school without proper medical personnel these days with COVID,” Shaw said.

And a question on everyone’s mind is when will the vaccine become available to the general public; Dr. Landers said it could take months based on supply and demand.

“Our goal would be certainly during the spring, summer—that’s what we’ve been told by CDC that there will be more supply available, potentially other products will have emergency use authorization,” Landers said.

