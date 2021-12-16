First case of omicron variant in Alabama has been confirmed

The South African doctor who alerted officials of the possibility of a new variant, later named omicron, said the “unusual but mild” symptoms were what caught her attention. (Photo: Getty Images)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama has confirmed its first case of the omicron variant of the coronavirus, a development that was expected as the latest mutation spreads in the United States.

The Alabama Department of Public Health announced that the variant was discovered in a “resident of the West Central Public Health District.” The patient had developed symptoms in early December before getting tested.

The person did not report any travel history outside of the state to ADPH.

State Health Officer Scott Harris said officials had presumed the variant was already in Alabama since it had been confirmed in neighboring states. Harris said reports that omicron causes less severe illness are encouraging but cautioned that scientists are still learning about the new variant.

“We still have more to learn about Omicron, but the most important thing we can do right now is to use the tools we have available to make it as hard as possible for this virus to spread,” he said. “In addition to vaccination and boosters, we can slow the spread of this variant and all COVID-19 variants by using the tried-and-true prevention methods of wearing masks, staying home when sick, and getting tested when appropriate.”

Alabama in recent days has seen a slight uptick in cases and hospitalizations. Harris urged people to get vaccinated and to get a booster if they are eligible.