First case of COVID-19 confirmed at a state veterans home

ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. – A resident at the Bill Nichols State Veterans Home tested positive for COVID-19, the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs said Wednesday.

The resident was in isolation and recovering, officials said.

Officials said they tested the person after they showed some mild symptoms, and the resident was placed in isolation while they waited for the results.

The veteran’s family was notified after positive results came back, officials said, and they also notified families of other residents at the home as well as several government health agencies.

The veteran’s symptoms were improving, officials said.