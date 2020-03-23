1  of  2
Fever and Flu Clinics reopening in Athens, Huntsville

Coronavirus

Monday, Huntsville Hospital's Fever and Flu Clinic will open again today, starting at 9 a.m. and running until 5 p.m. It's at the corner of Governors Drive and Franklin Street, directly across the street from the hospital campus.

Athens-Limestone Hospital is also re-opening its Fever and Flu Clinic today, starting at 8 a.m. and running until 4 p.m. It's located at Waddell Family Medicine on West Washington Street. However, patients will only be tested for COVID-19 if it's indicated by their clinic medical exam.

Be sure to bring a photo ID, insurance card, and a cell phone if you have one. They will still see you even if you do not have insurance.

