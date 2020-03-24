Fever and flu clinic opens in Limestone County, testing for COVID-19

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. - Doctors and nurses are on the frontlines testing people for COVID-19.

The Athens-Limestone Hospital recently opened a new fever and flu clinic. Patients will only be tested for the coronavirus if they have a doctor's order or if medical staff indicate on-site indicate that symptoms are consistent with COVID-19.

Adults and children age six and older should visit the clinic if they are showing signs of upper respiratory illnesses, such as the flu, sore throat or potential exposure to COVID-19.

The outdoor clinic opened Thursday and results should be available within four days of testing.

"It's good for us to know how many people in our community have this," Family Medicine Doctor Billy Woodall. "We want to be able to isolate those people as soon as possible to protect everyone else. So if you do have symptoms definitely come out."

The doctor says some families were tested prior to the clinic's opening. He said their results came back negative.

The fever and flu clinic at Waddell Family Medicine in Athens is open Monday - Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.