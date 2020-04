Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Food and Drug Administration is authorizing the use of a decontamination system for N95 respirators.

The masks are needed by health care workers to protect themselves against the coronavirus. The FDA says more than 6,000 U.S. hospitals already have decontamination systems, allowing roughly 4 million respirators to be cleaned each day.

This becomes the third emergency authorization from the FDA in regards to COVID-19 this year.