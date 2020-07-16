Fayetteville police, municipal court close doors after possible COVID-19 exposure

FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. – The Fayetteville Police Department and Fayetteville Municipal Court have closed to the public until further notice after some employees were possible exposed to COVID-19, the city administrator said Thursday.

Fayetteville City Administrator Scott Collins said the possible exposure happened Wednesday evening and that they were waiting on test results. Those employees were being quarantined, he said.

People with a July 16 or July 20 court date will have their date rescheduled when the office reopens.