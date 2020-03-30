Fanatics manufacturing masks and gowns with a distinctive look

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The material that is used to make Major League Baseball uniforms is now being used to create masks and hospital gowns for medical professionals.

The company Fanatics stopped making jerseys inside its manufacturing plant in Pennsylvania.

The first ones stitched together have a distinctive look - featuring the classic pinstripes of the Phillies and Yankees.

The company's executive chairman said he woke up in the middle of the night and thought about the idea.

Major League Baseball's opening day was supposed to be this past Thursday.