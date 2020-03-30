Watch Live
WHNT News 19 This Morning

Fanatics manufacturing masks and gowns with a distinctive look

Coronavirus

by: CNN Wire

Posted: / Updated:
Data pix.

The material that is used to make Major League Baseball uniforms is now being used to create masks and hospital gowns for medical professionals.

The company Fanatics stopped making jerseys inside its manufacturing plant in Pennsylvania.

The first ones stitched together have a distinctive look - featuring the classic pinstripes of the Phillies and Yankees.

The company's executive chairman said he woke up in the middle of the night and thought about the idea.

Major League Baseball's opening day was supposed to be this past Thursday.

Trademark and Copyright 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News