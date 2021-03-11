Family of Marion County nurse who died from coronavirus reflects 1 year later

HAMILTON, Ala. (WIAT) — The family of one of Alabama’s first nurses to die of COVID-19 is reflecting on her life as they approach one year without her.

Rose Harrison died from coronavirus in April 2020 after contracting the virus. She worked at Marion Regional Nursing Home in Hamilton.

“It just feels like a punch to the gut every time I hear the word COVID,” said Amanda Williams, Harrison’s daughter.

Williams said her mother was full of life and could make anyone smile. Rose Harrison was a nurse and an administrator at the nursing home.

According to her daughter, Harrison was called on to pick up extra shifts after other coworkers and patients began to get sick.

“She was being pulled to the floor to do direct patient care and she completely worked herself to death that week,” said Williams.

The virus progressed quickly once Harrison was infected. After working throughout the week, she was taken to a hospital in Tupelo, Mississippi on a Friday night.

“When I dropped her off at the emergency room. If I had known that would have been the last time, I would have hugged her,” said Williams.

Harrison was placed on a ventilator by Saturday. On Monday evening, she took her final breath.

“People say, ‘oh it was their time, oh it was their time.’ It wasn’t. She had a lot of life left,” said Williams.

Specifically, Harrison planned to retire and be with her husband Jimmy. The couple met in 2000 and married a few years later.

“I just think the world should really go on and miss her. I know I do,” Jimmy Harrison continued. “She was very dedicated to her job and her family.”

Now, Jimmy Harrison is trying to figure out life without his best friend. He’s been vaccinated against the virus.

“At first I said, I’m not going to take it, but then I got to thinking about it, and I had to. It was for my sanity,” said Harrison.

As cases go down, the family hopes to be able to return to some type of normalcy. Williams admits that may never be possible.

“We haven’t gotten back to that happy sense of family, and I don’t think we will. It is just, we’re trying to live without her,” said Williams.

The Williams and Harrison families try to get together to cook each Sunday. Rose Harrison’s recipes are often used and shared on social media with people she touched during her lifetime.

With the anniversary of her death approaching, Williams hopes Alabamians remember the sacrifices of those on the front lines.

She’s hopeful the year long battle is approaching an end.

“Springtime is a symbol of life and happiness, you know. There is new life everywhere, and she would want us to be happy in our life and she would want us to continue on and to take care of each other,” said Williams.

Williams said The Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) performed an inspection at Marion Regional Nursing Home after her mother’s death.

OSHA documents show that inspectors noted two violations.

According to OSHA, the inspection determined that employees required to wear N95 particulate respirators had not been medically evaluated and that three instances of workplace SARS- CoV-2 (COVID-19) related illnesses were not recorded on the OSHA Form 300, Log of Work-Related Injuries and Illnesses for 2020.

OSHA documents state that more than $9,000 in penalties were proposed.

According to an OSHA spokesperson, Marion Regional Nursing Home is contesting the citations.

Stay with CBS 42 for updates.