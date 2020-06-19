Face masks required inside Auburn University buildings beginning Monday

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – To ensure a healthy and safe return to campus, AU officials say they are requiring face coverings inside university buildings, including classrooms and laboratories, beginning Monday, June 22.

This requirement applies to everyone on campus and also extends to those attending university events in non-university buildings.

Auburn is also strongly encouraging the use of protective face coverings in outdoor spaces on campus when appropriate physical distancing is not possible. Face coverings are not required when alone in a private office or alone or with a roommate in a residence hall room.

Wearing face coverings greatly reduces the chances of COVID-19 transmission, protecting those around us. By taking individual responsibility for the health of the entire campus, we are working together toward a safe and uninterrupted fall semester.

The policy aligns with guidance from public health officials and input from campus governance groups and is subject to reevaluation based on the most current recommendations.

More information on protective face coverings, including how to wear and care for them, can be found here. Additional details on the policy will be shared soon.