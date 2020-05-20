Expert offers budgeting advice during COVID-19 pandemic

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – All of the COVID-19 related closures changed the financial situations for many Americans.

Some people may have been able to work from home and even save up money, many others have been furloughed or laid off and are now hurting financially.

Financial Coach Latoya Whitfield says having a budget in place can help you manage your finances as the state begins to reopen. She says impulse buying is not the answer.

Instead, Whitefield wants you to take a look at all of your monthly income. Whitefield says to take a look at your essential expenses, cost of living, and extra subscriptions you have.

Whitfield says if you have money left over, you can go out and go shopping. She wants you to have a budget when you head out to shop too.

She says that if you picked up an extra TV streaming service during the pandemic, make sure you really want and can afford the subscription.

She suggests reaching out to companies you owe money to if you are stuggling or behind on bills .

Whitefield says communication is the key.

“Even though they are going through the pandemic other people have been through a pandemic financially with themselves so I just want to give them hope that they can get through this,” said Whitefield.

Check out her Facebook Page Budgeting With Whit for more information.