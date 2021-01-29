Expecting mothers weigh taking the COVID-19 vaccine

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – As the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine continues across Alabama, some expecting mothers are expressing ambivalence about getting the shot, despite the contention of the CDC and many health experts that its the safest route while pregnant.



“We’re not only worried about the mother, but we’re also worried about the fetus as well,” said Dr. Warner Huh, UAB Hospital Chair of Department of Obstetrics.



Huh said most of his pregnant patients have recovered quickly from the coronavirus, but some have become severely ill.



“They have difficulty breathing, oxygenating, and we have to be worried about the downstream consequences not only on the mother but also on the fetus or the baby.”



But Regina Woodley, a licensed lactation consultant and owner of A Nurturing Moment in Huntsville, said many expecting mothers who attend her classes remain ambivalent about taking the vaccine.



“These vaccines have not been tested on pregnant women, pregnant women were excluded from those studies,” said Woodley.



On Monday the World Health Organization muddied the waters further, by advising women who are expecting, not to get the Moderna vaccine, unless they’re a healthcare worker or have a pre-existing condition.

Woodley said some of her patients are being told by their doctors not to take the vaccine. For her, it’s about doing your research, weighing your risks, and seeking guidance from your healthcare provider.



“You know if someone has diabetes, someone is overweight, they’re 40 years old, they might be a lot higher risk, from something like corona, than a young 25-year-old, who has never had problems, so I think that should factor in too,” said Woodley.



“There’s a lot we know about the vaccine, but there’s a lot we don’t know about the vaccine, but this is a once in a lifetime pandemic. We have seen nationally and internationally, pregnant women die as a consequence of COVID-19. You know it’s our job to be able to provide what we think is the best prevention strategy for pregnant women,” said Huh.

Expectant mothers are not currently listed as a top priority in Alabama’s vaccination plan.