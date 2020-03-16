EPA adds nearly 200 new disinfectants approved to fight COVID-19

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Environmental Agency released an expanded list of products Monday that have qualified for use against the novel coronavirus that causes the COVID-19 disease.

“With this expanded list, EPA is making sure Americans have greater access to as many effective and approved surface disinfectant products as possible and that they have the information at their fingertips to use them effectively,” EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler said in a news release.

About 40 of the products in the expanded list went through an expedited review process with the EPA.

The products on the list have not been tested specifically against the novel coronavirus, the agency said, but they have been proven effective against similar viruses or ones that are harder to kill.

The product list on the EPA’s website also has been made more accessible, with the ability to sort, search and print, the EPA said. It also now includes a product’s active ingredient and the amount of time a surface should remain wet to be effective.