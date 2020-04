Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man in northwest England has found a new way to ward off loneliness and boredom in his neighborhood during the nation's lockdown.

Aaron Davidson runs a driveway bingo that brings neighbors together while respecting social distancing guidelines.

Using a microphone and loudspeakers, Davidson calls out the number from his driveway, with his neighbors playing the game from their own yards.

Top prizes include chocolate, alcohol, and appropriately, the much-coveted toilet paper.