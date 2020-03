Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Empire State Building is lighting up to honor emergency workers.

The building's signature white lights were replaced with a white and red siren light to honor all those on the front lines in the fight against coronavirus. At nine Monday night, there was a light show synced to New York's unofficial theme song, Empire State of Mind by Alicia Keys.

The Twitter account for the Empire State Building says it will shine the lights through the pandemic.

[1/2] We’ll never stop shining for you.



Starting tonight through the COVID-19 battle, our signature white lights will be replaced by the heartbeat of America with a white and red siren in the mast for heroic emergency workers on the front line of the fight. pic.twitter.com/OYkblLTRHN — Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) March 30, 2020