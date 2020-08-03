Eight North Alabama nursing homes to receive rapid COVID-19 testing machines

FILE – In this April 10, 2020, file image made from video, a lab technician dips a sample into the Abbott Laboratories ID Now testing machine at the Detroit Health Center in Detroit. Federal health officials are warning about potential accuracy problems with the rapid test for COVID-19 used at thousands of hospitals, clinics and testing sites across the U.S., including the White House. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala – The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has expanded its list of nursing homes to be allocated rapid COVID-19 testing machines. The updated list now includes eight nursing homes in North Alabama.

Those nursing homes are located in Madison, Limestone, Colbert, Lauderdale, Marshall and Morgan Counties.

WHNT News 19 reached out to many of the North Alabama nursing homes on the list. At this time it is not clear when they will receive the machine.

Last month, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced that every skilled nursing facility across the country would receive a point-of-care device. At that time it said that the machines were going to be sent to hot spots across the nation to improve providers’ ability to stop the spread of COVID-19. At that time 44 nursing homes in Alabama located in Jefferson, Lee, and Montgomery counties were allocated the device.

An additional 34 Alabama facilities were allocated rapid COVID-19 testing machines last week, bringing the total number of facilities in the state to receive a device to 78.

CMS originally prioritized allocation of machines to 636 skilled nursing facilities across the country. The list now includes more than 2,000 facilities nation-wide.

According to the Centers for Medicaid, facilities are prioritized to receive the point-of-care device based on certain criteria including:

Three or more confirmed or suspected new cases of COVID-19 in the last week

At least one new COVID-19 case in the last week after having zero previous COVID-19 cases

Inadequate access to testing in the last week

At least one new resident death due to COVID-19 in the last week

At least one new confirmed or suspected COVID-19 case among staff in the last week