Economic impact stimulus payments: What you need to know

Since the federal government began issuing stimulus payments WHNT News 19 has received dozens of questions about eligibility, deposits and tax returns.

Millions of Americans were projected to receive their stimulus payments this week, but if you haven’t gotten yours yet you may be wondering “am I eligible?”

If you’re a single tax filer with a yearly income of $75,000 or less, or if you are a joint filer with an annual income of $150,000 or less, you qualify for payment.

For filers with income above those amounts, the payment amount is reduced by $5 for each $100 above the $75,000 or $150,000.

Single filers with income exceeding $99,000 and $198,000 for joint filers with no children are not eligible.

According to the Internal Revenue Service, if you’ve filed tax returns for 2018 or 2019, you will automatically receive the full stimulus payment.

However, Social Security recipients, railroad retirees and people who receive Social Security Disability Insurance aren’t required to file a yearly return, but they will still receive the stimulus benefit.

The money is either deposited into the bank account your return or monthly benefits go to, or is mailed in the form of a paper check.

So, how much money will you actually get?

The IRS says each individual will receive $1200, couples who filed jointly will see double that amount. Each child claimed as a dependent increases your stimulus check by $500.

Some people have not yet filed their tax return, and they may wonder how long the stimulus economic impact payments will be available. Worry not, the IRS says the money will be dispersed throughout the rest of 2020. However, federal income tax returns must now be submitted by July 15.

With all that being said, who doesn’t qualify for this payment at all?



According to the IRS, taxpayers likely won’t qualify for an Economic Impact Payment if any of the following apply:

Your adjusted gross income is greater than $99,000 if your filing status was single or married filing separately

Your adjusted gross income is greater than $136,500 for head of household

Your adjusted gross income is greater than $198,000 if your filing status was married filing jointly

You can be claimed as a dependent on someone else’s return. For example, this would include a child, student or older dependent who can be claimed on a parent’s return.

You do not have a valid Social Security number.

You are a nonresident alien.

You filed Form 1040-NR or Form 1040NR-EZ, Form 1040-PR or Form 1040-SS for 2019.

Beware, there are several stimulus payment scams happening.

The Internal Revenue Service says it plans to mail letters to taxpayers’ last known address within 15 days after payment is rendered.

The letters will provide information on how the payment was made, and instructions on how to report any failure to receive the payment.

There are videos circulating on social media suggesting Americans will owe the government for the stimulus funds when they file their 2020 returns. The U.S. Treasury says that is not true, the money is not an advance and there is no obligation to pay it back.