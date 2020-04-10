Easter traditions are still on, but will be a bit different to cope with COVID-19 pandemic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On Good Friday, millions of Christians around the world and here at home preparing for a different kind of Easter - the traditional services and egg hunts are all canceled, but there are still some ways you can celebrate.

Church of the Highlands is streaming a Good Friday service online at 7 p.m., and like many local churches, they also will be streaming services live on Easter Sunday.

And for the kids, Rocket City Mom has organized the Great Huntsville Easter Egg Hunt already going on.

They want you to cut an egg out of paper or poster board, have your children decorate it, then place it in your window or on your front door.

As your neighbors walk by with their kids, they can keep track of how many eggs they find along the way.

With the stay at home order, organizers want participants to stay within their own neighborhoods.

The Downtown Rescue Mission is hosting a virtual Easter egg hunt Saturday from 10-11 a.m.

Participants will be given clues to the whereabouts of egg emojis hidden throughout the Downtown Rescue Mission's website and social media accounts.

Registration is $10 and there are prizes!

And on Easter Sunday, there will be a drive-up Easter service at Joe Davis Stadium. It starts at 11 a.m. While you can't get out of your car, you can tune into the service through your car radio.

This Easter Sunday also brings the chance of severe weather so you will want to make sure you have your alert system set up and a plan in place.