Drive-up COVID-19 testing available in Lauderdale County on Mondays and Wednesdays

Female driver exposing her forehead for the COVID-19 body temperature testing (Photo: Getty Images)

FLORENCE, Ala. – Drive-up COVID-19 testing clinics will soon be offered at the Lauderdale County Health Department

The testing will start Monday, April 20 from 1 until 3 p.m. and on Wednesday from 9 until 11 a.m. at the Lauderdale County Health Department on Chisholm Road in Florence.

Call (256) 764-7453 for an appointment and to pre-register ahead of time.

To be tested, individuals must meet these criteria:

The patient is symptomatic with at a minimum

Fever OR cough OR shortness of breath , AND

Immunocompromised or have co-morbidities, or

Age 65 years or older, or

Healthcare worker, or

Associated with a long-term healthcare facility, or

Symptoms are moderate, severe or worsening.

If you have no symptoms, testing is not recommended.

If you have mild symptoms and do not fall into one of the above high-risk groups, it is recommended that you self-isolate at home and call the Alabama Department of Public Health 1(888) 264-2256 if your symptoms worsen.