Drive-up COVID-19 testing available in Lauderdale County on Mondays and Wednesdays

FLORENCE, Ala. – Drive-up COVID-19 testing clinics will soon be offered at the Lauderdale County Health Department
The testing will start Monday, April 20 from 1 until 3 p.m. and on Wednesday from 9 until 11 a.m. at the Lauderdale County Health Department on Chisholm Road in Florence.
Call (256) 764-7453 for an appointment and to pre-register ahead of time.
To be tested, individuals must meet these criteria:
The patient is symptomatic with at a minimum
- Fever OR cough OR shortness of breath, AND
- Immunocompromised or have co-morbidities, or
- Age 65 years or older, or
- Healthcare worker, or
- Associated with a long-term healthcare facility, or
- Symptoms are moderate, severe or worsening.
If you have no symptoms, testing is not recommended.
If you have mild symptoms and do not fall into one of the above high-risk groups, it is recommended that you self-isolate at home and call the Alabama Department of Public Health 1(888) 264-2256 if your symptoms worsen.