Drive-up COVID-19 testing available in Huntsville Thursday Morning

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Central North Alabama Health Services, Inc is offering free COVID-19 tests in a drive-up clinic on Thursday, November 19.

The testing location will be Calhoun Community College in Huntsville, which is located at 102 Wynn Drive.

A post by the organization on social media says the tests are free to the uninsured. It also says there’s no co-payment required for those with insurance, but you should take your insurance card and ID if you have them.

There is no physicians order or appointment required. They will be able to test until “capacity is reached.”

Testing will take place on Thursday, November 19th from 9:00 a.m. until noon. CNHSI has been offering these drive-up clinics every Thursday. There will not be a clinic on Thanksgiving Day, but we will watch for the December schedule in the coming days. CNHSI also posts the schedule to its Facebook Page.