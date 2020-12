HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – An opportunity to take a COVID-19 test without leaving your vehicle is available on Thursday, December 3.

Huntsville Hospital says that the testing site will be held from 9 a.m. until noon at Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church located at 315 Winchester Road.

Hospital officials said the turnaround time for results is about one week.

