Drive-thru clinics open in Jackson County

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. - Highlands medical center will be providing a drive-thru screening site at Scottsboro Junior High School located off Heroes Drive.

The clinic will be open March 26th and March 27th from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. In order to be screened, you must bring a physician's order. If you don't have one, you won't be screened at this site.

Northeast Alabama Health Services is also conducting a screening site as well. It's located at Scottsboro High School on Highway 72 in the parking lot near the gym entrance.

This site will be open this Saturday, March 28th, and Sunday, March 29th, from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m and does not require an appointment or physician order.

