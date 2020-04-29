Drive-through COVID-19 test site open in Tuscumbia

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. – The Colbert County Health Department and Helen Keller Hospital are offering residents a free drive-through COVID-19 test site weekdays in Tuscumbia.
Testing will take place Monday-Friday from 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Colbert County Office Complex building. The building is located at 1101 Highway 72 East.
To be tested, people 10 and older must meet the following criteria:
- The patient is a resident of a long-term care facility and the facility has laboratory-confirmed cases in residents or staff, or
- The patient is symptomatic with at minimum (measured or subjective) fever OR cough OR shortness of breath, and
- hospitalized,or
- immunocompromised or has co-morbidities, or
- age 65 years or older, or
- a healthcare worker, or
- associated with a long-term healthcare facility, or
- has moderate, severe, or worsening symptoms.
While a doctor’s order is preferred, it is not required. Providers may also call that number to give a verbal order for their patients. The site’s phone number is (256) 460-8932.
If you have no symptoms, testing is not recommended. If you have mild symptoms and do not fall into one of the above high-risk groups, it is recommended that you self-isolate at home and call 1-888-264-2256 if your symptoms worsen.
According to a news release, the testing site has been in operation since March 18 and has collected 520 specimens in 28 clinic days.
For a list of testing sites across the Tennessee Valley, click here.