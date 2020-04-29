Drive-through COVID-19 test site open in Tuscumbia

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. – The Colbert County Health Department and Helen Keller Hospital are offering residents a free drive-through COVID-19 test site weekdays in Tuscumbia.

Testing will take place Monday-Friday from 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Colbert County Office Complex building. The building is located at 1101 Highway 72 East.

To be tested, people 10 and older must meet the following criteria:

The patient is a resident of a long-term care facility and the facility has laboratory-confirmed cases in residents or staff, or

The patient is symptomatic with at minimum (measured or subjective) fever OR cough OR shortness of breath, and hospitalized, or immunocompromised or has co-morbidities, or age 65 years or older, or a healthcare worker, or associated with a long-term healthcare facility, or has moderate, severe, or worsening symptoms.



While a doctor’s order is preferred, it is not required. Providers may also call that number to give a verbal order for their patients. The site’s phone number is (256) 460-8932.

If you have no symptoms, testing is not recommended. If you have mild symptoms and do not fall into one of the above high-risk groups, it is recommended that you self-isolate at home and call 1-888-264-2256 if your symptoms worsen.

According to a news release, the testing site has been in operation since March 18 and has collected 520 specimens in 28 clinic days.

For a list of testing sites across the Tennessee Valley, click here.