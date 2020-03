HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Hospital tells us they have decided to close down the drive-through COVID-19 testing site because of rain and storms in the area.

A Huntsville Hospital spokesperson told me they have shut down the COVID-19 testing site at John Hunt Park due to bad weather and the lightning in the area. @whnt — Kelley Smith WHNT (@KelleySmithWHNT) March 20, 2020

They decided to close the test site around 1:30 Friday afternoon. They do plan to remain closed for the rest of Friday.

Huntsville Hospital tells us they plan to have the clinic open again next week. It’s located at John Hunt Park and open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

