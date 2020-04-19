Dr. Patrick Quirk talks COVID-19 pandemic and its impacts on mental health Coronavirus by: WHNT News 19 Posted: Apr 19, 2020 / 09:36 AM CDT / Updated: Apr 19, 2020 / 09:36 AM CDT For this week’s Leadership Perspectives interview, clinical psychologist Dr. Patrick Quirk talked about how the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as impacts to, and ways to take care of, your mental health. You can watch our full interview below: Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction