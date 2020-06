ATHENS, Ala. – Multiple patients and employees at a rehab facility in Limestone County have tested positive for COVID-19.

Wade Menefee, the Director of Nursing at the Senior Rehab and Recovery Center at Limestone Health Facility, confirmed 23 patients and 9 employees tested positive.

Menefee said if the patient and their family decide they need hospital care, they will be transferred to Athens-Limestone Hospital for treatment.