Downtown Huntsville Visitor Center to reopen June 19

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Huntsville/Madison County Convention & Visitors Bureau plans to reopen its Downtown Huntsville Visitor Center June 19, with new health and sanitization protocols.

The CVB said Tuesday it was making changes at its center on Church Street such installing hand sanitizer stations and spacing out furniture to comply with social distancing guidelines. There are also plans to frequently clean common touch areas and wipe down the customer service counter between customers.

And for people who don’t feel comfortable going inside the visitors center, staff will offer curbside service, bringing brochures out to customers’ cars when they call.

The downtown Visitor Center will also have new hours. Starting June 19, it will be open from 9 a.m.–3 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon-3 p.m. on Sundays.