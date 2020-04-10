Don’t believe the rumors: ALEA is NOT setting up checkpoints in Alabama

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says don't believe the rumors about checkpoints being set up around the state - they say that it's simply not true.

ALEA says they have received a lot of questions concerning enforcement along Alabama roadways since the governor's stay-at-home order took effect.

State troopers say they will continue to patrol roadways daily and there are no plans to shut down state borders.

"We do urge everyone to follow the governor and the State Health Officers guidelines and directives that were set forth," said Trooper Michael Carswell. "If you're not an essential worker, or you're not engaging in those activities that are the exceptions to the order, please do not be out on the roadway."

When it comes to enforcement of the stay at home order, ALEA says they are leaving that up to local enforcement, and will assist if needed.