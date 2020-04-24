Domestic violence and landfill activity on the rise in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling met with Morgan County Sheriff Ron Puckett and City of Decatur Landfill Director Wanda Tyler on Friday, April 24th, to give an update on the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayor Tab Bowling starts the conference by saying the number of COVID-19 cases in Decatur decreased from 51, as reported Wednesday, to 50. He accredits the low number to the city’s residents continuing to social distance and practice proper hygiene.

Morgan County Sheriff Ron Puckett says that there is a rise in domestic violence since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic now that everyone is staying home. He hopes to see a decrease when this is over. He references the murder that occurred Friday in Somerville related to Domestic Violence.

He hopes to get back to normal soon. Mayor Bowling suggests taking a deep breath and taking a walk to get away from stress at home.

Sheriff Puckett says they have been screening all inmates and making sure to follow procedures that abide by CDC guidelines as well as Governor Ivey’s order.

He says they’ve managed to keep the virus out of the Morgan County Jail. They hope to open back all offices by May 4th.

Landfill Director Wanda Tyler says the landfill industry has also been impacted by the virus as well.

Tyler says the landfill activity has risen by 25% due to more people staying at home and cleaning.

She states that residential is the only waste that has increased while the industry was has been steady and commercial decreases.

The Morgan County Landfill hopes to resume it’s recycling operations soon.