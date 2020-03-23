Dollar General plans to hire 50,000 workers to help during COVID-19 pandemic

Dollar General says it plans to hire 50,000 workers by the end of April to help deal with the demand for supplies around the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The Goodlettsville, Tenn., store chain said it is doubling its hiring rate to deal with increased demand.

The company said it expects the majority of those positions to be temporary, but they will hire both people looking to start a career with the company as well as people whose jobs have been temporarily affected by the spread of COVID-19.

Dollar General has 16,300 stores in 45 states. People interested in applying for a job with the company can do so by visiting this site and searching by zip code or using the interactive map to choose a location.