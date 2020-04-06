DoD now requiring personnel to wear face masks

WASHINGTON, D.C. – People on Department of Defense property who can’t maintain six feet of social distancing are now required to wear a cloth face mask.

Secretary of Defense Mark Esper’s office issued a memo Sunday that now requires anyone on DoD property, installations and facilities to wear a cloth face mask if they are in a public work center or area where they cannot maintain the recommended six foot-distance that helps prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The new policy includes DoD civilians, contractors, military personnel and their families, and anyone on DoD property. The policy did not apply to families living in base housing.

Exceptions can be approved by local commanders and supervisors, who have to submit the exceptions up the chain of command for awareness. The memo also said security checkpoints might require lowering of face covers for identification purposes.

People were advised to make their own face coverings from household items such as clean cloths or T-shirts. Surgical masks and N95 respirators would not be issued, the military said, because they were being reserved for “appropriate personnel.”