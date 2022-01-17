Doctors weigh in on how long Omicron lasts

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Omicron COVID-19 variant is surging throughout the United States, and we’re seeing that surge in cases here in Alabama.

News 19 spoke with Dr. Ali Hassoun, an Infectious Disease Specialist at Huntsville Hospital.

Dr. Hassoun says a lot patients who test positive for the Omicron variant, are reporting milder symptoms. He stated he’s seeing patients who are reporting Upper-Respiratory symptoms like sinus congestion, sore throat, a dry cough and headache.

He says some of those symptoms can be mistaken for sinus allergies or a cold. Other people are reporting Gastrointestinal symptoms like nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea.

Dr. Hassoun says a lot of his patients are reporting feeling sick and symptomatic for about five to seven days. He says despite the updated CDC guidelines, if you continue to feel symptoms past that time-frame, you should continue to isolate.

With case numbers rising in Alabama, Dr. Hassoun says people should continue to wear masks, get vaccinated, and avoid gatherings. He also urges anyone who is feeling sick and showing any possible symptoms to get tested for COVID-19 out of caution.