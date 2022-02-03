HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Mothers who serve as doctors and nurses are facing significant challenges being on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic, while also balancing a normal, family life.

As a mother who also doubles as a physician, routine care for the family does not stop.

They say once the pandemic hit, the scale that balances work and life just broke. They sacrificed all of their home life to care for sick patients affected by COVID-19. The challenge is adjusting to the new normal.

“When the pandemic started and immediately going home and trying to figure that out and be a physician and be a parent,” said Candice Dye, a pediatrician at the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s Children’s Hospital.

Dye says doctors are expected to work like they have no children and raise children as if they don’t work. Before the pandemic that balance of work and life was already tough, but it has become more of a challenge.

She says the goal is to give the absolute best to their patients with the greatest level of care as possible – as if the patients were their own family. Some mothers had to give up their careers to take care of the family at home with female nurses and doctors bearing much of the burden for their patients.

The main issue for them over the past 18 months has been the quest from non-believers in the COVID-19 vaccine espousing misinformation. It’s led to unanswered questions that they face at home.

“I just want it to go away… when are we not going to have COVID… when is COVID going away… my 6-year-old says that all of the time, said Danielle Speight, a Pediatrician for Partners in Pediatrics in Montgomery.

They tell their patients to trust them as they have all along and try not to believe any misinformation out there and to trust that the treatment is the same as what they would do for their own family.

“I’m never going to recommend anything for your family that I would not do for my own,” Speight said. “In a time where we don’t know as much as we would like about this vaccine because of time, we also don’t know much about COVID and the unknowns about COVID are worse than the unknowns about vaccines.”

The added challenge for doctors who are mothers is not forcing the vaccine information on their children. They say the priority will always be self-care so that they can take care of the family.