Doctors in Alabama keeping eye out for possible COVID-19 related disease in kids

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A rare inflammatory disease in children that may be linked to COVID-19 hasn’t been seen in Alabama yet, but health officials said they are on the lookout for it.

At Friday’s COVID-19 response briefing in Huntsville, Dr. Karen Landers from the Alabama Department of Public Health said they sent out information to doctors across the state Friday morning about Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome.

“At this point in time we do not have any children in the state of Alabama who meet this criteria or what we call the case definition,” Landers said. “However we do expect we will review records as this information continues and that again, we could potentially see a case of this or more in Alabama.”

Landers said the disease is rare, and the number of children with COVID-19 in the state has been low. Parents who have children recovering from the disease should keep an eye out for symptoms, which include a fever and rash.

“I would remind parents to be aware as their child recovers from this illness, if this child starts to have the symptoms that are outlined,” she said.

Landers added parents should be aware that routine pediatric care is important and children need to stay up to date on their vaccinations to prevent other diseases.

In other news from the briefing, Landers said the state has received more doses of remdesivir for treatment of patients who need it. She also said the ADPH testing labs have new equipment and the capability to test between 1,000 and 1,350 samples a day now for COVID-19.

Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong also spoke at the briefing and reinforced the importance of social distancing and practicing good sanitizing practices, because the number of cases had risen in the last 11 days.

Since the opening of county offices, Strong said the county’s license office has seen twice its normal workload.

“We’re thankful to those that have patiently waited in line and for following our new safety protocols,” Strong said. “They are working well.”

Landers said the increase in cases wasn’t necessarily a result of the stay at home order being relaxed, but could more likely be attributed to increased COVID-19 testing.