Doctors at Decatur Morgan Hospital worry they won’t have enough resources to treat all patients soon

DECATUR, Ala. — Healthcare workers at Decatur Morgan Hospital are worried that a post-holiday surge in coronavirus cases could be what pushes their healthcare facility to a breaking point.



“We now realize that it is quite possible that we will exhaust all resources and we might have to decide which resources we have available,” Dr. James Boyle of Decatur Morgan Hospital.



An emotional Dr. James Boyle struggled to discuss the excruciating decision his staff and many area hospitals may soon have to make if the surge is as large as expected. Patients who are critically ill with the coronavirus could be unable to receive the care they need due to shortages in staff and ventilators.



“All of that just stresses the system to the point that we don’t have the physical bodies to take care of all these people,” said Boyle.



Morgan County is currently experiencing a nearly 53 percent positivity rate among those who’ve taken the COVID-19 test. Across the Huntsville Hospital Health System, 488 patients are now being treated for COVID-19. Decatur Morgan was recently forced to borrow ventilators from another hospital.

While COVID-19 vaccines have created hope on the horizon, there’s still not enough to go around to vaccinate the masses, or even healthcare workers for the moment.



“Decatur Morgan was not on the list to receive the initial dose and we were vaccinated due to the generosity of Limestone Athens Hospital,” said Boyle.



Dr. Boyle also addressed those who haven’t accepted the severity of the coronavirus. The physician said that that 16 patients, the current number on ventilators at Decatur Morgan Hospital, is the most patients he’s seen on ventilators at one time since he began practicing medicine in Morgan County in 1998. At worst, Boyle said the flu caused 2 or 3 to require intubation at one time.



“We do see death. That’s part of our training. That’s part of what we do. The difficulty this year is just the tremendous number. You know we can’t grieve for one before we have to take care of another.”



His team is continuing to plead with people to avoid social gatherings outside of their immediate households this holiday and is reminding everyone, that masks aren’t designed to protect only yourself, they’re also designed to protect everyone who is around you.



“You know people have to decide, do I care about others, and like Dr. Fauci said, he said, I don’t know how to get you to do that,” said Boyle.



