Dismal jobs report expected Friday morning, experts expecting economic rebound

The coronavirus pandemic has become much more than just a health threat – it’s also seriously injuring the U.S. economy, especially employment.

A report coming out Friday morning is expected to have the worst jobs report the U.S. has ever seen.

According to new labor department data, more than 33 million Americans will file for unemployment in less than two months.

1 in 5 American workers have filed for first-time unemployment benefits since mid-March, when lockdown measures took effect across the country.

The U.S. is facing a challenge of balancing letting people get back to work and avoiding another outbreak.

Some analysts say a combination is what’s needed for the country to start a rebound.

“If we can contain the problem so that we know that the vast majority of Americans feel safe, they will start spending money and the economy will come back,” stated Former Acting Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Andy Slavitt.

Paul Ashworth, Chief U.S. Economist at Capital Economics, told CNBC that though right now there is a surge in unemployment, he believes many people will return to paid employment once the lockdown is lifted.

The latest numbers show around 19,400 COVID-19 related unemployment claims have been filed in the state of Alabama.

In north Alabama, Madison County ranked third in highest unemployment with close to 2,000 filings. Jefferson County had the most, followed by Mobile.

Morgan and Marshall Counties both had more than 500 claims filed and Limestone County had just over 300 claims filed.