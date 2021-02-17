Did you miss your COVID-19 vaccine appointment? Here is how each county is rescheduling

FILE – In this Jan. 31, 2021, file photo, pharmacist Diana Swiga fills a dead volume syringe with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination site at the Bronx River Houses Community Center, in the Bronx borough of New York. Some New Yorkers are driving hours to get the COVID-19 vaccine because they are unable to find appointments closer to home through a state website. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

NORTH ALABAMA – County Health Departments across North Alabama closed their vaccination clinics on Monday and Tuesday due to inclement weather. Area health departments are working on plans to rescheduled those missed vaccination.

Colbert County

Colbert County Health Department will have extended hour vaccination clinics for all individuals who were not able to get their 2nd dose vaccination. Clinic hours are planned from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for the rest of this week. There will be a Saturday clinic on February 20, from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. Because of other appointments already scheduled the rest of the week, those who missed their dose are encouraged to use the later morning hours or the hours from 3-5 p.m. to cut down on waiting times for themselves and for all. Colbert County COVID vaccination clinics for the next two weeks are intended for those who are due 2nd dose. These schedules are subject to change if weather issues persist or reoccur.

DeKalb County

Health officials say they are working on a plan to reschedule appointments and will provide update when more information is available.

Franklin County

Franklin County Health Department will close on Wednesday, February 17. Health officials say they plan to extend vaccine clinic hours on Thursday and Friday of this week from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. to assist those who missed their second dose of COVID vaccine earlier this week. They also plan to have extended hours on Monday and Tuesday of next week. These COVID vaccination clinics are intended for those who are due 2nd doses. Hours of service may change if weather issues persist or reoccur.

Jackson County

Jackson County Health Department will have extended hour vaccination clinics for all individuals who were not able to get their 2nd dose vaccination. Clinic hours are planned from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. for the rest of this week. Because of other appointments already scheduled the rest of the week, those who missed their dose are encouraged to use the later morning hours or the hours from 3-5 p.m. to cut down on waiting times for themselves and for all. Jackson County COVID vaccination clinics for the next two weeks are intended for those who are due 2nd dose. These schedules are subject to change if weather issues persist or reoccur.

Lauderdale County

Lauderdale County Health Department will be closed Wednesday, February 17. Health officials are planning extended clinic hours on Thursday and Friday, and into next week as needed, to accommodate individuals who were originally scheduled to receive their 2nd dose COVID vaccine earlier this week.

Lawrence County

Lawrence County health officials are working on a plan for extended hour vaccine clinics and say they will provide an update when more information is available.

There are a large number of patients scheduled to return for the 2nd COVID vaccine. The health department will honor your 2nd dose over the next two weeks. The vaccine efficacy is approved up to 42 days after the 1st dose.

Limestone County

Limestone County Health Department will open at 8 a.m. Wednesday, weather permitting. Health officials say they are working on their rescheduling plan and will provide more information on extended hours.

If you were scheduled for your 2nd dose, health officials said you do not need to reschedule, you can walk-in for your second dose anytime they are open. Be sure and bring your vaccine card. You have 42 days after your 1st dose to get the 2nd dose.

Madison County

Madison County Health Department will open at 8 a.m. Wednesday, weather permitting. Health officials say they are working on their rescheduling plan and will provide more information on extended hours.

If you were scheduled for your 2nd dose, health officials said you do not need to reschedule, you can walk-in for your second dose anytime they are open. Be sure and bring your vaccine card. You have 42 days after your 1st dose to get the 2nd dose.

Marshall County

The Marshall County Health Department will open Wednesday. Health officials say they will have extended hour vaccination clinics for all individuals who were not able to get their 2nd dose vaccination at their scheduled time. Clinic hours are planned from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for Thursday and Friday of this week and Saturday from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. Since other appointments are already scheduled for each of these days, health officials encourage those who missed their dose to come between 3 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. to cut down on waiting times for themselves and for all. If you are unable to come those times, you may come Saturday from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. Please be aware that this is for 2nd doses only. These schedules are subject to change if weather issues persist or reoccur.

Morgan County

Morgan County Health Department will have extended hour vaccination clinics for all individuals who were not able to get their 2nd dose vaccination. Health officials say the clinic will open Wednesday at 8 a.m. with extended hours starting Thursday from 7:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. The extstended hours are planned for the rest of this week and for Monday – Wednesday of next week. Because of other appointments already scheduled the rest of the week, those who missed their dose are encouraged to use the later morning hours or the hours from 3-5 p.m. to cut down on waiting times for themselves and for all. Morgan County COVID vaccination clinics for the next two weeks are intended for those who are due 2nd dose. These schedules are subject to change if weather issues persist or reoccur.