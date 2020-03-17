Diatherix lab in Huntsville testing thousands of patient samples for COVID-19

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – North Alabama has stepped in the national fight to find the cause of the COVID-19 respiratory infection. A clinical laboratory here in Huntsville designed a test to detect the virus.

This is good news from Diatherix, a clinical lab located here in Huntsville.

Diatherix officials say they started preparing for COVID-19 testing as soon as China released the first DNA sequence of the virus back in January. Scientists are now working to see how many people are infected.

Thousands of respiratory samples from Alabama and other states were sent here in Huntsville for testing. Scientists expect thousands more to arrive every day.

They say it will only take them 6 to 7 hours to process thousands of patient samples for the new coronavirus.

Doctor Jeff Wisotzkey said that leaves enough time to submit results before the end of the workday. "The other thing that's important to know is that we need to monitor the COVID-19 virus on a regular basis a daily basis as we get more and more genomics sequences from other laboratories for strains that have been isolated."

To break that down - if scientists discover any mutations in the virus, they need to make sure the test they`ve created detects all strains of COVID-19.

Wisotzkey said there's a possibility Diatherix will see a positive case because of the sheer volume of tests arriving at the lab.

