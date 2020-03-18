Department of Revenue offering relief to Alabama small businesses

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama Department of Revenue is giving more time to small businesses that won’t be able to pay their sales tax liabilities on time due to the spread of the novel coronavirus.

In a release Wednesday, the department said any small retail business that averaged monthly retail sales of $62,500 or less during the previous calendar year will be able to file their monthly sales tax returns for February, March and April without paying the state sales tax reported as due. Late payment penalties will be waived through June 1.

The state said similar tax relief may be available on a case-by-case basis to other businesses impacted by COVID-19 and the preventative measures taken to limit its spread.

Taxpayers can get more information by calling the Alabama Department of Revenues sales and Use Tax Division at 334-242-1490 or by visiting the department’s COVID-19 Updates page.