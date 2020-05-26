Denmark is rolling out universal Covid-19 testing

(CNN/WHNT) – Denmark says it will test every person in the country for COVID-19.

The country’s health ministry says the process is simple.

All they have to do is make an appointment to be tested through an app— and then head to the nearest testing facility

The average waiting time for an appointment is less than a day— and when your appointment time comes, people can even opt for a drive-thru clinic to be tested in their vehicles.

However, with Denmark’s total population less than 6 million— officials in the country say it’s easy for them to conduct mass testing.