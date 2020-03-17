Dekalb County officials discuss COVID-19 closure plan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala.- Dekalb county health and safety agencies had representatives at the news conference Monday.

School officials with Dekalb County and Fort Payne announced they are closed. Click here for Fort Payne School District’s breakfast/lunch pickup schedule and educational resources. Click here for more information regarding Dekalb County School District’s plan during the COVID-19 closure.

The Senior Center in Dekalb County is also closed to visitors.

The courthouse and revenue commission offices will work under limited hours from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The Dekalb County Emergency Management Agency will be operating under extended hours. An employee will be at the office from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. Another employee will then work virtually from home the next 12 hours.

The Dekalb County Public Library and the Tourism Center will close at the end of day Tuesday.

Dekalb County Commission President Rickey Harcrow encouraged residents to do business over the phone or through the city website if necessary.

Dekalb Regional Medical Center representatives at the press conference Monday said they are following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) screening guidelines when it comes to testing, which are for those who have symptoms or who the doctors recommend getting the test based on possible exposure. The turnaround time for getting results is around 24 to 72 hours.

Harcrow said the best thing to do to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to keep up good hygiene practices including hand washing, social distancing, and avoiding large gatherings.

“This is not our first emergency situation,” said Harcrow. “We will come through this and will do everything that we can to hold the inconveniences to the general public at a minimum, but there will be some and there will be some for all of us. Whatever we do, will likely not be enough, but we will make adjustments the best we can at the time.”

Dekalb County Transportation and the Council on Aging (COA) will be closed from Tuesday until April 6, 2020.

The COA’s 440 meal clients will receive food during the shutdown. The 200 current clients with the monthly Commodity Supplemental Food Program (CSFP) will receive food at the regular date, time, and location. Clients will stay in their vehicles with windows rolled up while a staff member puts the items into the vehicle. All Senior Center clients that receive weekly frozen meals or meal replacements will continue to get them during the shutdown. Senior Center clients that eat in the Senior Center and clients that receive hot home delivered meals will get a box of 7-pack shelf stable meals once a week.