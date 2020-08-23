Decatur pastor preaching regular Sunday service…from a boat

DECATUR, Ala. – Churches all across Alabama have found unique ways to offer services for their members.

Some use live streams over social media platforms like Facebook or have socially distant seating inside their churches.

But the pastor at Nature’s Trail Church is taking it a step further – he’s actually going to be preaching out of a boat!

For the last several months, the church has broadcast their services live over Facebook, but with the nicer weather and wanting to bring members together again, they began holding service at their outdoor pavilion.

The 5,000 square-foot pavilion is large enough to accommodate everyone. and there’s even air conditioning to help keep visitors cool.

Sunday, Pastor Johnny Maxwell will be preaching from a boat instead of the pulpit.

He says they are the only church in the area targeted towards outdoorsmen, which is also why they’re returning to holding service outside.

The service will begin Sunday at 9 a.m. and the church is located at 1408 Shoal Creek Road in Decatur.

Pastor Maxwell says their outdoor pavilion is close to the lake, so it will be a nice shady spot for people to sit and listen to his message.