Decatur Morgan Hospital to open fever clinic in Hartselle

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – A fever clinic for patients who have already been pre-screened by their healthcare provider will be open at Hartselle Family Practice starting Tuesday, March 24.

The clinic will operate from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday. Hartselle Family Practice is located at 1211 Highway 31 NW, Suite B, Hartselle, AL 35640.

Who should come to the Fever Clinic?

Adults ages 18 and older who have a referral or order from their healthcare provider and have exhibited a broad range of upper respiratory illnesses, including influenza, sore throat, strep throat, fevers or potential exposure to COVID-19.

Patients will only be tested for COVID-19 if testing is indicated by their clinic medical exam. Not all patients will be tested for COVID-19.

If you come to the Fever Clinic

Upon arrival, patients need to call (256) 773-6017 and wait in their car. Preliminary registration information will be collected while the patient remains in the car.

The patient will be evaluated and possibly tested in their car. If you have a mask at home, officials request that you wear it.

Please bring the following items with you

You will need your photo ID, insurance card and cell phone, if you have one. The clinic visit will be billed to your health insurance. No money will be collected on-site.

Any person with a medical emergency such as shortness of breath or respiratory distress should call 911 or go to the nearest hospital emergency department.