Decatur, Morgan County still open for business despite COVID-19 pandemic

DECATUR, Ala. – Leaders updated the public on Decatur’s response to COVID-19

Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling:

Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling emphasized the threat of severe weather this weekend, reminding residents to have two ways to get information and updates.

Bowling said the city is still open by appointment, but encouraged residents to use the city website as much as possible.

However, public playgrounds and athletic courts remain closed until further notice, along with the chemical collection day previously scheduled for tomorrow.

Bowling ended by asking residents to continue practicing social distancing.

Morgan County Commission Chairman Ray Long:

Morgan County Commission Chair Ray Long said the courthouse is open for employees only and is still handling business.

Long also said no more than three of the eight staff members are in the office at one time - in keeping with social distancing guidelines.

Long reminded residents that the county is absorbing mail-in and credit card fees to renew tags.

Long encouraged residents to use the website as much as possible for county business.

Jeremy Nails, President/CEO Morgan County Economic Development Association

Morgan County Economic Development Association President/CEO Jeremy Nails said staff at his office is working from home, but one person is running the office and somebody will answer if you call.

Nails said companies of all sizes are filing for the $10,000 SBA grant and paycheck protection loans.

Nails stated local banks working to help, and most of the approvals were coming quickly.

Nails said unemployment numbers were on the rise, with 2,514 claims as of April 4 in Morgan County and 94,047 statewide - the largest in a single week in state history.

According to Nails, the federal unemployment benefits are being released along with the state portion.

Nails added some essential employers are working to lean shifts, and some are adding shifts to separate workers. They're also sanitizing regularly, taking vitals before allowing workers to enter the facilities and setting up barriers in close spaces.

Nails said he's seen companies donating to food banks and converting their lines to produce medical equipment.

Nails said his office is working with the Departments of Commerce and Labor and they are willing to assist any company.