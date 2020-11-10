Decatur company donates hundreds of antimocrobial masks to Madison City Schools

MADISON, Ala. – Madison City Schools received a generous donation of masks from a Decatur company.

Madeline Yerby, program manager for Ascend Performance Materials of Decatur, delivered hundreds of the Acteev Protect antimicrobial facemasks to Madison City Schools for distribution to teachers.

The donation of 750 masks was made possible through a community impact grant from the Ascend Cares Foundation. According to the company, the masks are designed to last longer, resist mildew and odor buildup and are made from a patented anti microbial polymer with zinc ions.

Superintendent Ed Nichols and district Nursing Supervisor Bonnie Davis accepted the donation on behalf of Madison City Schools.