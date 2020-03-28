Decatur community stepping up to assist with feeding students during spring break

DECATUR, ALA. – Multiple local churches and organizations are helping feed students during spring break for Decatur City Schools.

The Community Trunk Feed will be taking place at the same seven sites that the school has been using since students moved to online instruction earlier in March.

A five person planning committee oversaw the project:

Dr. Reba Wadsworth, Retired Decatur City Schools Principal

Lt. Bobby Peavler with Decatur Fire and Rescue

Lemzel Johnson with Decatur Youth Services

Officer Jamie Jones with Decatur Police Department

Dwight Satterfield, Decatur City Schools Deputy Superintendent

The sites, sponsors and led contacts are:

Austinville Elementary – Decatur Baptist Church, Joe McKaig & Ed Taylor

Banks Caddell Elementary – First Baptist Church of Decatur, Jack Lovelace

Ben Davis Elementary – Epic Church, Anna Hurst

Frances Nungester Elementary – First Bible Church of Decatur, Libby Brown

Oak Park Elementary – First Methodist Church of Decatur, Carrie Sanders-Hart

West Decatur Elementary – Central Park Baptist Church of Decatur, Matt Haimes

Woodmeade Elementary – Westmeade Baptist Church of Decatur, Ben Tinley

Other people and churches are stepping up as well.

On Wednesday, Andy Villarreal from the Buringtree County Club will provide chicken fingers as the main entree for each site. On Thursday, Patrick Hillis from Sysco Foods will join with Will Woller and friends to provide hot dogs as the main entree at all sites.

On Friday, Beltline Church of Christ and LifePoint Church will be giving out an additional bag of non-perishable food to cover families for the weekend.

Epic Church will be the host for each site for daily drops off and pick up for extra meals.

Decatur City Schools said First Presbyterian Church, St. Johns Presbyterian Church, Kiwanis Club of Decatur, and Shiloh Baptist Church also have or plan to contribute to this program.

If any other individuals, churches or organizations would like to help with these meals, Decatur City Schools encouraged them to reach out to the churches and organizations helping directly.