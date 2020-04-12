Decatur City Schools distributes packets for elementary students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DECATUR, Ala. - Friday, parents came to elementary schools across Decatur to pick up their students' school packets.

The packets are filled with assignments through the end of April. Packets only had to be picked up for students in pre-k through second grade.

Students in third grade through 12th grade in the Decatur City School system have their assignments primarily online.

Theodora Jackson, the principal of Oak Park Elementary, says they are doing everything they can to meet the needs of their students.

"It's very very stressful, but we have to make sure we are doing everything that we can to meet the need of our students in our district. They know that we are really interested in their kids, the students meeting all of the instructional needs."