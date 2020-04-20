Decatur city officials debating whether to open Point Mallard Park

DECATUR, Ala. – As state officials decide on how to reopen the economy, the City of Decatur will decide if Point Mallard Aquatic Center will reopen for normal operations this season or if they will have to make changes.

Point Mallard is operated by the city of Decatur and it’s a popular summer attraction. Last Memorial Day Weekend, close to 11,000 people passed through its gates.

According to The Decatur Daily, the park is scheduled to open in five weeks and so far only 10 percent of its 450 seasonal employees have been hired.

The Decatur Parks and Recreation director says the multiple options are being considered to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He says he plans to discuss them this week with Mayor Tab Bowling and Police Chief Nate Allen.

A lot of the decision will depend on what the governor decides to do when it comes to social distancing and shelter in place orders.

Mayor Bowling has said they “will lean on the side of caution and safety for our patrons” as they wait on directives from the specialists.

Park officials say it usually takes about three months to train employees, especially for lifeguard and pool maintenance positions.

They hold multiple weekends of training for 130 lifeguards, but that can’t happen while social distancing rules are in place.

Officials say the park itself does not generate money for the city, but if it’s closed it would have an impact on tourism revenue.